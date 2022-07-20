59-year-old man dead after truck flips over on County Highway G

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year old man was ejected from his vehicle and later pronounced dead early Wednesday morning after his truck overturned near the Township of Westford.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 12:40 a.m., a deputy from the department found the vehicle crash on County Highway G, near County Highway CP in the Township of Westford.

He immediately began attempting life-saving measures after locating the man nearby the truck. The 59-year-old was transported to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam and was pronounced dead by the Dodge County Medical Examiner, officials said.

Upon initial investigation, it was determined that the man was driving the 2019 GMC pickup truck west on County Highway G when the truck failed to pass over a curve on the road and drove off the right side of the highway.

The truck began to spin counter-clockwise, drove off an embankment, and flipped over. The driver was ejected form the vesicle. He was the only one in the truck, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner. Also assisting at the scene of the crash was Beaver Dam Paramedics, Beaver Dam Fire Department and Medflight helicopter.

