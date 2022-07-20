Advertisement

59-year-old man dead after truck flips over on County Highway G

(MGN)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year old man was ejected from his vehicle and later pronounced dead early Wednesday morning after his truck overturned near the Township of Westford.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 12:40 a.m., a deputy from the department found the vehicle crash on County Highway G, near County Highway CP in the Township of Westford.

He immediately began attempting life-saving measures after locating the man nearby the truck. The 59-year-old was transported to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam and was pronounced dead by the Dodge County Medical Examiner, officials said.

Upon initial investigation, it was determined that the man was driving the 2019 GMC pickup truck west on County Highway G when the truck failed to pass over a curve on the road and drove off the right side of the highway.

The truck began to spin counter-clockwise, drove off an embankment, and flipped over. The driver was ejected form the vesicle. He was the only one in the truck, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner. Also assisting at the scene of the crash was Beaver Dam Paramedics, Beaver Dam Fire Department and Medflight helicopter.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14
Grant Co. man dies after being pinned underneath tractor
Clinic to offer abortion services coming to the stateline
Wisconsin doctor buys Illinois buildings to offer abortions
Siblings sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth from Arizona to Wisconsin
Police Tape
A family’s experience highlights crime on Madison’s North Side

Latest News

For the fifth straight week, gas prices in the Madison area dropped, and the average cost for a...
Could gas prices in Madison continue to drop?
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says a DA staffing shortage could be to blame for length of...
WI taxpayers fork over $68K and counting for two DCI agents on paid leave after shooting
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to offer test-to-treat COVID-19 services
CampHERO
Girls learn about protective services careers hands-on through CampHERO