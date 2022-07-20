Left lanes blocked on I-39 southbound after vehicle accident

COLUMBUA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are blocked on I-39 headed southbound at WIS 60 Wednesday morning due to a vehicle crash near Lodi.

Traffic on I-39/90/94 southbound south of WIS 60 is also closed on their left lanes due to the accident.

The crash was fist reported around 5:30 a.m. at mile marker 120, according to The Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Officials say they expect traffic to be impacted until at least 7:30 a.m. Currently, traffic is backed up in excess of 4 miles near the crash.

