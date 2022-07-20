Beloved Janesville K-9 Fred passes away after years of fighting cancer

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A K-9 Officer spent his final days with the Janesville Police Department and passed away Wednesday morning after a several-year battle with a form of skin cancer.

K-9 Fred had served JPD since November of 2015, and was diagnosed with cancer in August of 2019.

“It’s kind of a gut punch, you know? I’m with this dog like I said 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We are always together so getting that (news) was really gut wrenching,” his handler Sergeant Drew Severson said at the time of the diagnosis.

Despite his diagnosis, he continued to work with his handler and the rest of the department to help with many criminal apprehensions, drug seizures, and public presentations.

In the message sent by JPD, they went on to say that K-9 Fred passed peacefully surrounded by officers, staff from the Janesville Animal Medical Center and Fred’s family, Sergeant Severson and his wife, Emily.

K-9 Fred will be honored on July 21 at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Janesville Police Department. All of the community is invited. A procession will be held and Fred will be led from the Janesville Animals Medical Center to the police department.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.