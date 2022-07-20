Advertisement

Beltline off-ramp closed after crash

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple units are responding to an off-ramp on the Beltline after a crash Wednesday during rush hour, Dane County Dispatch confirmed.

Dispatch said that the call reporting a two-vehicle crash came in just after 3:30 p.m. at the eastbound off-ramp of US 12 at Verona Road.

Madison police and fire departments responded, as well as Madison EMS and Dane County Sheriff’s Beltline service truck, officials said.

No injuries have been confirmed in the crash.

