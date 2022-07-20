Blackhawk Technical College launch new associate degree programs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blackhawk Technical College has created two new programs starting this fall semester that will streamline and reduce the costs of getting a bachelor’s degree, BTC said.

The programs, called Associate of Arts or Associate of Science programs, will allow students earning credits at Blackhawk to put them towards a bachelor’s degree at UW-Whitewater or any other four-year university, school officials said.

“We are pleased to work in partnership with UW-Whitewater and UW-Whitewater at Rock County, providing another opportunity for students seeking a bachelor’s degree,” said Dr. Tracy Pierner, President of Blackhawk Technical College.

The technical college is traditionally focused on trade-specific training, but the programs will give students the option to focus on a more general education.

Participating students will take general requirement courses at Blackhawk and at UWW at Rock College that focus on either arts or sciences based on the student’s finished bachelor goals.

Pierner added that “these programs give students a broad range of study that will offer a seamless transfer into a bachelor’s degree program.”

“UW-Whitewater at Rock County is delighted to partner with Blackhawk Technical College. By leveraging the many strengths of the UW-System and by building bridges with our regional partner, we are creating even more opportunities for students in Rock County,” said Dr. Tricia Clasen, Dean and Assistant Vice Chancellor of the College of Integrated Studies/Rock County Campus.

Transfer coordinators at BTC say this will enable students that are considering a two to four-year college transfer to keep the credits that they have worked on.

”The Associate of Arts and Associate of Sciences programs will allow students who are still exploring their career options to enroll in a program that provides them a solid foundation for many future occupations.” said Marissa Greuel Hainstock, Blackhawk’s Transfer Coordinator.

