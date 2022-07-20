Construction worker dies after falling on metal stake

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A construction worker died after falling from a scaffold onto a metal stake Wednesday morning in the Village of Palmyra, Palmyra Public Safety said.

Officials say they received a call reporting the incident just after 11:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Violet Street. When public safety officers responded, the construction worker was pulseless and not breathing.

The metal stake was cut and lifesaving measures were performed by public safety officers but the worker was pronounced dead on the scene by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.

The surrounding area was closed for several hours because of the incident, officials say.

Palmyra Public Safety Department, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner are continuing to investigate the incident.

