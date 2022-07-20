Could gas prices in Madison continue to drop?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the fifth straight week, gas prices in the Madison area dropped, and the average cost for a gallon of gas in Dane County is down to $3.99, according to AAA. As gas across the country dips, a spokesperson for the company shares what could keep gas prices low the rest of the summer and into the fall.

“Gas prices are also dropping because of a low demand for gas,” said AAA spokesperson Molly Hart. “People are not going as far as they may have for their vacation, and they are combining their errands in one trip.”

She says despite July typically being one of the busiest months for travel; people are cutting trips to save on gas, dropping demand and causing a surplus in supply. According to Forbes, another contributor is a drop in oil futures. By the Barrel, oil is over $90, as opposed to the roughly $110 it was two weeks ago. The decrease in future prices is due to concerns over increased interest rates.

“Before the drop, I was trying to limit my travel or if I knew I had a bigger trip coming up, just planning a little differently for it,” said Haylie Schmit, who filled up off Schroeder road on Tuesday. “When it was getting close to five dollars a gallon, there’s no way I was filling up; once it hit 50 bucks on the meter, I stopped.”

But Hart says it is challenging to determine if prices will continue to drop because of the volatile nature of the oil market globally.

“While we’re in the midwest, we are entering hurricane season, and if a hurricane makes landfall and does damage to a refinery, there’s a potential that refinery has to shut down for a short period of time, and that can have a trickle effect of the price of gas,” said Hart.

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Grocers Association says the drop in gas will likely have little impact on the price of groceries. He says those prices are tied more to inflation rather than oil prices.

