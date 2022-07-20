Advertisement

COVID-19 case count tops 2,000 Wednesday in Wisconsin

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The daily COVID-19 case count on Wednesday surpassed 2,000, but the seven-day rolling average has stayed virtually unchanged over the past three days.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 2,079 new cases were accounted for on Wednesday. This is the second time so far this month that the daily case count has breached 2,000.

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new cases, which evens out day-to-day fluctuations in case totals, rose up to 1,608. That’s just four cases higher than what was reported the previous day. While the average only went up a hair, it’s still at the highest level its been at since June 9.

Health officials have confirmed 1,548,630 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic.

DHS also noted two deaths related to the virus Wednesday, bringing the total death toll in the state up to 13,189.

The seven-day rolling average for deaths remains at one.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14
Grant Co. man dies after being pinned underneath tractor
Clinic to offer abortion services coming to the stateline
Wisconsin doctor buys Illinois buildings to offer abortions
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Siblings sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth from Arizona to Wisconsin

Latest News

82-year-old Lenny Staller has been making custom canes for decades
“Lenny’s Canes” keeps customers walking tall in Janesville
https://www.nbc15.com/2022/07/20/fbi-ramps-up-cyber-crime-prevention-efforts/
https://www.nbc15.com/2022/07/20/fbi-ramps-up-cyber-crime-prevention-efforts/
NBC15's Pet of the Week, Turbo, poses for a photo.
Pet of the Week: Meet Turbo!
For the tenth year of the Real Freedom Races event, the entire town of Necedah is celebrating...
Real Freedom Races celebrates 10th year