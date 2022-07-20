Dane Co. officials searching for missing 16-year-old last seen Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon, who was last seen on Friday, July 15.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert around 2:15 p.m., saying that Johana De Los Angeles Martinez Rodriguez was last seen by her travel sponsor.

The agency stated that the teen is living in the Town of Vienna with the sponsor.

She also goes by the name Masiel Martinez Rodriguez, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities noted that the teen may be with her boyfriend who lives in Minnesota, 18-year-old Juan Garmendia.

Anyone who knows where the teen is should call the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345.

