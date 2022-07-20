Advertisement

Dew points dropping today

Comfortable Wednesday in southern Wisconsin
Drier air sinks into the region today
Drier air sinks into the region today
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT
Key Takeaways

  • Decreasing humidity levels this morning
  • Few pop-up showers this afternoon
  • Some weekend rain is expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front is very slowly moving through this morning, bringing some lower humidity levels with it. Dew points will be in the low 60s through the afternoon hours, which may still feel a little bit muggy but nowhere near as bad as the past few days. A pop-up shower or two are possible later this afternoon thanks to daytime heating but overall a pleasant, but windy day is expected. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures warm back to the uppers 80s Thursday and Friday but humidity levels won’t rise too much. Mainly sunny skies for the end of the workweek before rain chances arrive for the weekend.

Even though rain chances are present every day, it doesn’t look like a complete washout this weekend! You’ll likely just want to keep that rain jacket handy if you plan on being outside. Our first system small looks to move in Friday night, lingering through early Saturday morning. A second system Saturday night into Sunday morning, likely bringing us the largest rain accumulation of the weekend. A few additional showers to start the new workweek.

