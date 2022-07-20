Advertisement

Girls learn about protective services careers hands-on through CampHERO

CampHERO
CampHERO(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Girl Scouts program in Madison is working to get more girls interested in protective services careers.

CampHERO was founded by Madison College instructor Jen Roman 11 years ago to get more girls involved with training in fields like EMS, police and fire.

The camp works with girls in grades K-12 to offer hands-on training from professional instructors. Organizers explained that depending on their age, campers can learn how to chase down a suspect, put out fires and apply a splint to an injury.

“The confidence and courage and character that we provide here helped me to build that here, and now I want to provide that to the girls that come through now,” volunteer Mallory Zuhde said.

The camp runs now through July 30 at Madison College’s Protective Services Building.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14
Grant Co. man dies after being pinned underneath tractor
Clinic to offer abortion services coming to the stateline
Wisconsin doctor buys Illinois buildings to offer abortions
Siblings sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth from Arizona to Wisconsin

Latest News

The teams made up of a paramedic and a Journey Mental Health crisis worker.
Madison CARES Team announces expansion to serve west, south side
Madison CARES Team announces expansion to serve west, south side
Madison CARES Team announces expansion to serve west, south side
Camp Hero encourages girls to learn about protective services careers
CampHERO encourages girls to learn about protective services careers
For a majority of his career, Dr. Arjang “Aji” Djamali has wanted to donate a kidney to a...
Former UW Health physician donates kidney to patient in need of transplant