Hy-Vee to offer test-to-treat COVID-19 services

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hy-Vee pharmacies are offering test-to-treat COVID-19 services to help treat mild cases of the virus as numbers continue to rise in Wisconsin, Hy-Vee Inc. announced.

The chain said that pharmacists will be able to prescribe PAXLOVID, an antiviral for Coronavirus, to certain patients that are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19. The treatment will be available to eligible patients older than 12.

Those that want a PAXLOVID prescription must test positive for COVID-19. After a positive result, Hy-Vee says patients will be screened by a pharmacist to determine their eligibility for the antiviral.

Hy-Vee asks that those interested should assist in the screening process by bringing

  • Proof of positive COVID-19 test
  • Electronic or printed health records less than a year old with bloodwork for pharmacists to review
  • A list of all medications they’re taking, including over-the-counter medications.

Hy-Vee said treatment must begin within the first five days of symptoms, and that antivirals are free with most insurances.

