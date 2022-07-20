Advertisement

Iowa County Deputies arrest Muskego man for 3rd alleged OWI offense

(MGN)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County Deputies arrested a Muskego man after he was found allegedly driving intoxicated into a field near the Dodgeville Township Tuesday evening.

The Iowa County Communications center received a report just before 7 a.m. about a vehicle crossing the center line and driving into a field on US Highway 18.

Multiple deputies responded to the scene, and as a result, the 48-year-old man from Muskego was arrested for his alleged 3rd OWI offense.

He was booked in the Iowa County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14
Grant Co. man dies after being pinned underneath tractor
Clinic to offer abortion services coming to the stateline
Wisconsin doctor buys Illinois buildings to offer abortions
Siblings sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth from Arizona to Wisconsin
Police Tape
A family’s experience highlights crime on Madison’s North Side

Latest News

Madison found as one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to research data
Left lanes blocked on I-39 southbound after vehicle accident
59-year-old man dead after truck flips over on County Highway G
For the fifth straight week, gas prices in the Madison area dropped, and the average cost for a...
Could gas prices in Madison continue to drop?