Iowa County Deputies arrest Muskego man for 3rd alleged OWI offense

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County Deputies arrested a Muskego man after he was found allegedly driving intoxicated into a field near the Dodgeville Township Tuesday evening.

The Iowa County Communications center received a report just before 7 a.m. about a vehicle crossing the center line and driving into a field on US Highway 18.

Multiple deputies responded to the scene, and as a result, the 48-year-old man from Muskego was arrested for his alleged 3rd OWI offense.

He was booked in the Iowa County Jail.

