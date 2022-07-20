Iowa County Deputies arrest Muskego man for 3rd alleged OWI offense
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County Deputies arrested a Muskego man after he was found allegedly driving intoxicated into a field near the Dodgeville Township Tuesday evening.
The Iowa County Communications center received a report just before 7 a.m. about a vehicle crossing the center line and driving into a field on US Highway 18.
Multiple deputies responded to the scene, and as a result, the 48-year-old man from Muskego was arrested for his alleged 3rd OWI offense.
He was booked in the Iowa County Jail.
