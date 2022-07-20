Madison found as one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to research data

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second year in a row, Madison has been identified as one of the best places to live throughout the United States, according to research and data compiled from Livability.

The site, which researched over 2,000 cities spread out across the country, ranked Madison first based on 8 different factors including diversity, economy, education, and demographics contributing to its score. They also use studies and surveys to help compile everything together in their rankings. Livability also focused more on mid-size cities versus bigger populated ones.

Madison’s score was 725 based on Livability’s research. Following Madison was other notable Midwest cities including Ann Arbor, MI, Rochester, MN, Naperville, IL and Overland Park, KS rounding out the top five.

Some major pieces that earned Madison its number one spot included the Dane County Farmer’s Market, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, the Mendota and Monona lakes and plethora of beaches, and its readiness for remote workers.

Waukesha was also ranked within the top 15, coming in at number 12 on the list.

