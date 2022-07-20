Advertisement

Madison PD investigating link between graffiti on Christian school, Catholic church

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department detectives believe graffiti found on a Christian school on the city’s far east side earlier this month is related to vandalism that occurred at a Catholic church.

MPD stated that it was notified that the Abundant Life Christian School’s exterior wall and front sign had been spray-painted with graffiti on July 2.

Police stated that the graffiti “involved a message about abortion and criticized the police.”

Employees at the school, which is located on the 4900 block of East Buckeye Road, told police that they noticed the damage on Saturday morning.

MPD is also investigating damage to St. Bernard Catholic Church’s front door and signage, which police were notified about on the same day about and contained similar graffiti in blue spray paint lettering. “Abortion and anti-police rhetoric were spray painted on the front door and sign of the church,” police stated.

No arrests have been made yet. Anyone who has information about these incidents is urged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

