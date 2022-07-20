Monona Police warn against catalytic converter thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Monona Police are asking residents to be vigilant following a string of catalytic converter thefts on Madison’s near east side Monday night and Tuesday morning, police said.

Officials say that three catalytic converters were stolen from cars in Monona between 6 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon: one in the 300 block of W. Broadway, one on the 600 block of Pirate Island and one parked at the South Towne Mall overnight.

Monona PD said residents of these areas who have outdoor cameras should check them for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463 or make an anonymous call to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.