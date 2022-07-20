Advertisement

One dead and one injured after two-vehicle crash on CTH B in Adams Co.

By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is dead and the other is injured after their two cars collided early Tuesday morning on CTH B in the Township of Dell Prairie, the Adams County Sheriff’s office said.

Deputies from the office were dispatched to CTH B and Gem Ave. at 2:28 a.m. for a two vehicle crash.

Their initial investigation found a 31-year-old man from the Wisconsin Dells was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado going southbound and crossed the centerline of the road, eventually colliding with a 2006 Freightliner M2 going northbound driven by a 65-year-old man from Grand Marsh.

Joshua E. Overturf, the driver of the Silverado, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The other driver suffered injuries, though the report sent by the Sheriff’s office did not indicate how severe they were. The 65-year-old was sent to UW Madison Hospital.

This crash still remains under investigation at this time, but officials currently think alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the wreck.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Dells Police Department, Adams County Highway Dept., Platt’s Towing, Kilbourn Fire Dept., Dells/Delton EMS, and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office also assisted on the scene of the wreck.

