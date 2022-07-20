Advertisement

One dead, two hospitalized after Walworth Co. crash

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died and two people were taken to area hospitals Wednesday morning after a crash in Walworth County, officials stated.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash around 8:35 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 11 and County Highway JS in the Town of Spring Prairie.

Deputies found two Toyota vehicles on scene, one that was silver and one that was blue.

Officials noted the blue Toyota had significant damage to the front end and was stopped in the westbound lane of traffic. The silver Toyota was found off the roadway, on the northeast corner of the intersection, and had extensive passenger side damage.

Life saving measures were attempted on the front seat passenger of the silver vehicle, but officials say that person was pronounced dead by the Walworth Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the silver vehicle was taken in a medical helicopter to a local trauma center, while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Crash Investigation Team was also on scene to investigate. The sheriff’s office did not state the cause of the crash.

Several agencies assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene, including the Lyons Fire Department, Lake Geneva Fire Department and Flight for Life.

