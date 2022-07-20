Pet of the Week: Meet Turbo!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15′s Pet of the Week this week is a beautiful American Blue Heeler mix with a sweet puppy face and an even sweeter personality!

Turbo was an absolute sweetheart in the NBC15 studio and loved getting pets from anyone who would give them to him!

He is just over a year old and was surrendered when his previous family couldn’t dedicate the necessary time needed to train him.

Turbo is definitely a higher energy breed and is very playful with other dogs, if a little dominant at times. He would do best in a family without any other small animals, though — cats and critters are a no-go.

Interested in adopting Turbo? He is available at the Sauk County Humane Society.

