Poll: U.S. Supreme Court approval rating drops again

The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Approval for the U.S. Supreme Court has fallen for the second time this year, according to a new Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday.

The national survey revealed that 38% of people approve of the high court, while 61% disapprove of how it is handling its job.

This comes as the previous poll conducted in May, which was conducted one week after the draft opinion leaked that would overturn Roe v. Wade, showed that the approval rating was at 44%. That’s a 10 percentage-point drop from the survey conducted before that in March.

Table 1: Court approval trend, Sept. 2020-July 2022

Poll datesApproveDisapprove
9/8-15/206633
7/16-26/216039
9/7-16/214950
11/1-10/215446
1/10-21/225246
3/14-24/225445
5/9-19/224455
7/5-12/223861

Marquette Law School noted that this is a steep drop from previous figures reported in September of 2020, when two-thirds of respondents approved of the court’s job performance.

Organizers also stated that the divide between parties on approval of SCOTUS is even more divided now than it was in March. At that time, Republicans approved of the high court at 64%, while 52% of Democrats approved. For July’s response, the approval rating among parties is now split at 67% for Republicans and 15% for Democrats.

The poll notes that approval ratings among Independents declined from March to May, but did not change after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision. Currently, 39% of Independents surveyed approve of the SCOTUS and 60% disapprove.

The most recent poll was conducted from July 5-12, which organizers noted was shortly after the final decisions from the Oct. 2021 SCOTUS term was released.

There were 1,003 adults interviewed and the poll has a margin of error as +/-4 percentage points.

