Real Freedom Races celebrates 10th year

By Leigh Mills
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the tenth year of the Real Freedom Races event, the entire town of Necedah is celebrating with a weekend full of activities!

Necedah will also be declared a Purple Heart Town on the weekend of August 6, and Highway 21 will be designated a Purple Heart Memorial Highway in honor of Wisconsin veterans.

The Real Freedom Races features three distance options for the run/walk as well as a craft fair, which all benefit a handful of organizations that work to end human trafficking.

The 5k, 10k and half marathon run and walk will all take place at Lion’s Park in Necedah on August 6.

For more information or to sign up, you can visit the Real Freedom Races website or their Facebook page.

