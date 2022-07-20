Weekend Rain Chances; Turning Cooler Next Week

Key Takeaways

Warmth & humidity continues into the Weekend

Pop-up shower/storms; better chance of rain late Saturday

More seasonable next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds have mixed in with partial sunshine Wednesday afternoon. A few light showers have developed following the morning cold front. Clouds will clear out tonight as lows drop into the mid 60s.

Overall, calm conditions are expected Thursday & early Friday. There will be an opportunity for a pop-up shower or storm each afternoon. The confidence and coverage of this activity remains low. Highs will remain in the mid/upper 80s with dew points in the mid/upper 60s. The humid feeling continues!

A more robust weather pattern takes shape late Friday and into the first part of the weekend. Moisture flows back into the upper Midwest late Friday into Saturday. There is an elevated chance for pop-up showers/storms. If some of these were to fester & tap into the upper-level energy, one or two could become strong/severe. The position and timing of these remain unclear at this point, but stay tuned for updates.

Another round of showers/storms appears likely late Saturday along a developing cold front. These showers and storms could have more impact over a greater portion of the area. Again, strong/severe storms are possible. Stay tuned for updates on timing and location.

More seasonable temperatures return early next week with highs topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Higher dew points are expected near the State Line and there’s a good chance it’ll feel more comfortable North of Madison. Another round of rainfall may impact southern Wisconsin mid-next week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.