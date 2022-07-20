Wisconsin lawsuit alleges ‘wrongful’ conduct leading to PFAS contamination

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A lawsuit filed against three Wisconsin manufacturers and 15 others alleges “wrongful, deceptive, and tortious conduct” that led to direct PFAS contamination in the state.

Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the lawsuit Wednesday, accusing that the defendants knew, or that they should have known, that the use of their products would lead to contamination of water, property and natural resources.

“We’re taking immediate action to address PFAS in Wisconsin by ensuring accountability and responsibility for polluters and making sure Wisconsinites don’t have to foot the bill to clean up the messes that others have made,” Evers said.

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals that have been used in products like nonstick cookware, fast food wrappers and some firefighting foams. The officials explained that these chemicals do not break down naturally over time and resist degradation. They have been linked to adverse health effects in both humans and animals.

“PFAS contamination has impacted communities and water quality around the state,” Kaul said. “This lawsuit seeks to ensure that the companies that are responsible — and not Wisconsin taxpayers — will pay to clean it up.”

Defendants in the lawsuit include Tyco Fire Products in Marinette and 3M Company, headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

