$2 million program will help keep Dane Co. food pantries’ shelves stocked amid record demand

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new emergency grant program is working to help Dane County food pantries stock their shelves amid recent spikes in grocery prices.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the program Thursday, noting that local pantries’ shelves have been clearing out fast during record demand as more and more people come to the organizations.

“A trip to the grocery store is not what it used to be and the result of that is more families in need of emergency food supplies, including the elderly and people of color in our community,” Parisi said. “Local food pantries are working around the clock to meet this new demand but they need more help.”

Parisi explained that the grant program will have two parts. The first is a $2 million grant program for local nonprofits that work to reduce food insecurity.

The second part includes providing up to $98,500 to Badger Prairie Needs Network so the group can buy a truck to transport surplus food from companies like Epic Systems and Costco in Verona. BPNN Food Pantry Director Tracy Burton stated that the investment in this vehicle will pay off for years to come.

“The addition of a box truck to safely transport pallets of donated food from retail and corporate partners to our Verona facility will make all the difference in our ability to support thousands of local families struggling with food insecurity,” Burton said.

The emergency grant program’s funds will be taken out of its American Rescue Plan allocation. The Dane County Board will review a resolution to establish the grant program during its board meeting Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.