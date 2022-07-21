BBB warns against recent used car scam

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With used cars in high demand, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau said scammers have come up with a new way to trick online buyers, experts said.

Experts say the scammers will offer the car at a low price online and tell potential buyers that it is located in another state. Then scammers will say they know a transport company that will bring the car for the buyer and usually have the customer pay through a wire transfer or a prepaid gift card.

“Car scammers really like wire transfers because they’re untraceable and once you send the money, it’s gone. You usually cant get it back,” said BBB Southwest Regional Director Tiffany Bernhardt Shultz. “If someone is asking you to pay by wire transfer or by prepaid gift card, it’s likely a scam.”

Shultz also said that buyers should look out for deals that are too good to be true. She said scammers will find great photos of a car and list it at a better price and tug at buyers’ heart strings to convince them to hurry with the deal.

“It’s always a good idea to do an internet search too: Simply go to your browser, type in the retailer and follow it with the words scam, complaints, rating and customer reviews,” Shultz added.

Some other tips that Shultz gave when purchasing a vehicle online were:

See the car in person to make sure that the car actually exists

Do your homework: Take your time buying a car and quote your local dealers

Do research on the seller at BBB.org

Remember: if a price seems too good to be true, it usually is

