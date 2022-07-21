Advertisement

City of Madison seeking information to increase sustainable purchasing

The city released a request for information to increase sustainable, equitable and local purchasing
Capitol Building in Madison(wsaw)
By Elizabeth Karnowski
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced a new effort to align city spending and city goals around sustainability, diversity, equity, and supporting local businesses today.

The request for information (RFI) that was sent out is intended to help Madison increase awareness of more diverse vendors, business owners, and local businesses and entrepreneurs to do business with. There’s also a focus on working with those that offer services in the green economy for environmental sustainability.

“This RFI applies a mission-oriented approach to procurement across operations to shift our impact on the environment, economy and equity. I hope other institutions will join us in prioritizing sustainability and equity in purchasing,” the Mayor explained.

The main focus of the RFI is to increase the market share of BIPOC and women-owned enterprises, local Madison-based enterprises, and enterprises that will assist in reducing the carbon emissions for city operations.

As of July 21, businesses may respond to the request for information.

Mahanth Joishy, City of Madison Fleet Superintendent, said, “We hope this project sends a strong signal to our community and beyond about the city’s highest priorities for the substantial purchasing power that we possess. For the first time, we are publicly stating these outcome-based future goals and will leverage this RFI to achieve them.”

