Construction begins Monday on Hwy. 73 in Green and Marquette counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation will spend nearly three million dollars to resurface a stretch of a state highway that spans Green and Marquette counties.

The agency announced Thursday that Gov. Tony Evers signed off on its plan to restore State Hwy. 73 from the Fox River Bridge, in Princeton, to the White River Bridge, in Neshkoro. Evers’ okay comes just days before work is set to begin. WisDOT expects crews to start on Monday.

Drivers will still be able to use the highway with closures affecting only one lane at a time, the agency continued. It plans to have flags set up to help people navigate the construction area during those times.

In addition to the resurfacing, construction crews also plan to:

Remove a portion of the existing roadway pavement and place new asphalt pavement.

Repairing or replacing culverts and guardrail.

Upgrading sidewalk curb ramps to Americas With Disabilities Act standards in Princeton and Neshkoro.

A Greenville company, Northeast Asphalt, is contracted to do the work, which state officials anticipate will run approximately $2.99 million and they are projected to have the job finished by mid-October.

