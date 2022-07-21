COVID-19 variant not seen in humans found in Dane Co. wastewater

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A COVID-19 variant never seen before in humans has surfaced in Dane Co. and now state and local health officials are trying to see if it is affecting people here.

So far, there is no evidence that it has – but the Department of Health Services confirmed that it was found in sewer systems here. The variant, which was not identified, was discovered as part of the state’s effort to track wastewater samples to detect the virus’ spread. It has not been seen in other parts of the state.

“Health officials do not believe this variant is spreading in the community,” a DHS spokesperson wrote in a statement about discovery, adding that it currently poses a low risk to the community. The agency pledged to provide immediate updates if that changes.

To be sure the variant has not reached people in the area, the agency teamed up with Public Health Madison and Dane Co. to offer free, voluntary testing at a business near where the wastewater was detected. The name of the business was not released to guard the privacy of the people who worked there.

DHS also noted that while this version of the virus in sewer water, it is not found in drinking water.

