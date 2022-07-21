Dane County Fair works to improve youth participation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fair is struggling to regain participation numbers after the pandemic kept people at home and children are not as interested in showing animals.

Fair president Richard Straub is trying to get more youth involved by showcasing their non-traditional talents.

He said organizations like 4H suffered a 30% participation decrease in Wisconsin after the COVID-19 pandemic sent everyone home. The organization faces the challenge of getting children interested again.

Straub said the Dane County community looks different than rural area fairs with more farmers.

“So the fair has to be able to adapt to basically embrace the broader and diverse population base that we have here in the county and that’s what will make the fair successful in the long run,” Straub said. “Agriculture is a big part of Dane County but when you look at the population base, it’s a very small percentage of the total population base.”

Straub gave tours to the Boys and Girls Clubs and Boy and Girl Scouts to see if these organizations would like to participate in the fair.

Rising seventh grader Rachel participated in a number of different showcases at the 2022 Dane County Fair through 4H Dane County Diligent Doers.

Rachel grew a spider plant, cooked a crepe and took home the top prize in the knitting and crocheting competition for making an Easter egg basket.

“It won champion which means I’ll get to go to the award ceremony and I’ll get a little trophy,” Rachel said. “It’s not a big trophy but it’s neat to get champion on it.”

The judging and competition aspect of it is her favorite part of the fair.

“I’m glad because I worked hard on it and it’s nice to know that they knew that I worked hard on it and they feel like I sort of deserve the ribbon,” she said.

Straub said people can contact the fair through their website if they have a youth organization interested in participating.

