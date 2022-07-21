Dane County Sheriff’s Office prioritizes safe fair weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fair begins on Thursday and local law enforcement want families to have fun safely this weekend.

Security at the fair is a top priority for Dane County Fair officials and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Some of the safety measures include a curfew for teens. Starting at 4:00 p.m. each day, anyone under 18-years-old will need to be accompanied by an adult.

There are also restrictions on what you can bring into the fairgrounds. Some of the prohibited items include fireworks, weapons, drugs, and toys like silly string or squirt guns.

Officers will also be patrolling for behaviors that are not allowed such as illegal activity, drunk or disorderly conduct, or underage drinking.

To view a full list of prohibited items and banned behavior, head to the Dane County Fair website.

