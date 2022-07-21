Advertisement

Dane County Sheriff’s Office prioritizes safe fair weekend

The fair kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday.
Some of the safety measures include a curfew for teens and a list of prohibited items allowed...
Some of the safety measures include a curfew for teens and a list of prohibited items allowed on the fairgrounds.(NBC15)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fair begins on Thursday and local law enforcement want families to have fun safely this weekend.

Security at the fair is a top priority for Dane County Fair officials and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Some of the safety measures include a curfew for teens. Starting at 4:00 p.m. each day, anyone under 18-years-old will need to be accompanied by an adult.

There are also restrictions on what you can bring into the fairgrounds. Some of the prohibited items include fireworks, weapons, drugs, and toys like silly string or squirt guns.

Officers will also be patrolling for behaviors that are not allowed such as illegal activity, drunk or disorderly conduct, or underage drinking.

To view a full list of prohibited items and banned behavior, head to the Dane County Fair website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14
Grant Co. man dies after being pinned underneath tractor
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Siblings sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth from Arizona to Wisconsin
Police Tape
A family’s experience highlights crime on Madison’s North Side

Latest News

With used cars in high demand, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau said scammers have come up...
BBB warns against recent used car scam
FILE - Monkeypox
Monkeypox case suspected in Appleton
The Beloit City Plan Commission viewed a proposal to change the building ordinances for...
Recent proposal to allow “Tiny Home” construction in Beloit
PHMDC will shutdown operations on Saturday allowing the site to return to hosting events.
New director of Alliant Energy Center named