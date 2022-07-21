First Alert: Warm & humid, then weekend storms

Key Takeaways

Warmth & Humidity remain through Saturday

ALERT DAY - Strong storms possible Saturday afternoon/evening

More seasonable weather to follow next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front was moving through Wisconsin Thursday afternoon - generating a few pop-up showers. An isolated thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out before sunset. Lows will drop into the lower 60s under a mainly clear sky.

Showers and thunderstorms over the Plains may toss some cloud cover over the region early Friday - most will stay dry. Sunshine will filter through some clouds as highs climb into the upper 80s. SW winds will be breezy at times - ushering in more warmth & humidity.

A low-level jet bears watching late Friday night into Saturday. Showers and storms are likely over the central Plains. Medium-range guidance suggests this jet will drop South Saturday morning - sparing southern Wisconsin from widespread showers/storms. However, some of the rain may enter SW Wisconsin and areas near the State Line. Most of Saturday morning/afternoon will remain dry.

Saturday is an Alert Day at NBC15. Strong/severe storms are possible during the late afternoon/evening hours. A cold front will march across the state - from NW to SE. Strong storms will be supported by a robust low-level jet - feeding moisture and warmth into the area of concern. The strongest storms could contain hail and gusty winds. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Frontal arrival is estimated during the early afternoon - NW of Madison. The front may arrive into the Capital Region during the early evening. Stay weather aware & up-to-date as changes are likely.

Cooler and more seasonable weather follows the frontal boundary. Highs drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s into next week.

