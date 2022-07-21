Beloit's Krueger Pool to open for at least two weekends

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - More than a month after Krueger Pool was originally expected to open, swimmers will finally get their chance to dive in. However, their chance may not last long.

After weeks of delays caused by staffing shortages, the City of Beloit revealed Thursday that the pool would open the next day and through the weekend. It will open back up next weekend, but anything after that is still up in the air.

The statement announcing Krueger Pool would be open this weekend added that the city is still trying to hire more lifeguards and cashiers this summer. City officials are hopeful swimmers and suntanners will be able to return past next weekend.

The city pointed out that it has been trying to find lifeguards since March in an attempt to staff up amid a nationwide lifeguard shortage.

With people coming back, the city also wanted to remind visitors of some of the pool rules that have been put in place (from their statement):

Bag Checks : Our bag and cooler checks are an extra safety measure for pool patrons. Glass and sharp objects, among other items, are prohibited from the pool area for the safety of all our guests. If you have glass bottles or other sharp objects, you will be asked to return those items to your vehicle prior to being admitted to the pool.

Supervision : Children under age 12 must have a parent or responsible custodian with them at all times. The custodian must be age 16 or above.

Life Jackets : Please leave the water wings and floaties at home. We recognize that not everyone is a strong swimmer, so we have U.S. Coast Guard-approved floatation devices available while visiting the pool. If you want to bring your own life jacket vest, it must be a U.S. Coast Guard-approved device. .

Credit Cards : There is no need to dig to the bottom of your bag for that last quarter. We now accept credit and debit cards to pay for daily admission.

Code of Conduct: We want all of our guests to have an enjoyable time while enjoying our city facilities and ask pool guests to review and adhere to our code of conduct. The code of conduct will be posted at the entrance.

