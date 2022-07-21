Advertisement

MPD: Man arrested for sixth OWI following crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department arrested a man for his sixth OWI following a crash Tuesday morning.

Just before noon Tuesday, officers were dispatched to N. Thompson Dr. at Homewood Circle after a truck veered off the road and hit a tree.

An off-duty officer from another jurisdiction came across the crash and was able to assist until MPD and Madison Fire Department officials arrived.

When MFD arrived on scene, they administered a dose of Narcan to the 33-year-old driver, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

According to MPD, officials allegedly found banking cards belonging to several different people in the man’s truck.

The driver was arrested on a number of charges, including sixth-offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated, credit card theft, operating while revoked and bail jumping.

