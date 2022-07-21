New director of Alliant Energy Center named

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Adam Heffron was named as the next director of the Alliant Energy Center by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi Wednesday afternoon.

Heffron has extensive experience in the hospitality and entertainment industry and even worked as the Summerfest director of facilities and operations, Parisi said.

“I am excited to work with Adam Heffron as the new Director of Dane County’s Alliant Energy Center,” said Parisi. “Adam’s nearly 30 years of experience as a venue and operations builder, event leader, and destination sales executive make him the ideal candidate for this unique role in overseeing the future of the Alliant Energy Center campus.”

In his time working with Summerfest, Heffron helped bring in over $187 million annually in economic impact for the Milwaukee community, working with only a $65 million budget, the executive’s office said.

He also worked as the director of event services for the Wisconsin State Fair where he assembled and led an events division towards revenue growth for the fair.

“I am fortunate to lead the Alliant Energy Center team,” said Heffron. “The future shines bright for the venue as we look toward enhancing services, amenities, and the facilities to retain and attract new business.”

After Heffron’s position is approved by the Dane County Board, he will start his position in August.

