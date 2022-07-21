Police look for suspect vehicle in Monona catalytic converter theft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Police Department is searching for a vehicle suspected to be linked to a catalytic converter theft.

Police stated that the theft happened on the 2500 block of West Broadway, which is the parking lot of a Kohls department store.

The vehicle was described by Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney as a silver, four-door Honda Accord with black rims and a large rear wing aftermarket spoiler.

On Tuesday, the department stated that it was investigating four catalytic converter thefts. The converters were cut off of vehicles sometime between 6 p.m. on Monday and 2 p.m. Tuesday. The thefts took place on the 600 block of Pirate Island, the 300 block of West Broadway, the South Towne Mall and the 6100 block of Eastgate Road.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or other recent catalytic converter thefts should call the agency at (608) 222-0463.

