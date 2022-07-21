Advertisement

Police look for suspect vehicle in Monona catalytic converter theft

Monona PD are looking for the suspect vehicle in a catalytic converter theft.
Monona PD are looking for the suspect vehicle in a catalytic converter theft.(Monona Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Police Department is searching for a vehicle suspected to be linked to a catalytic converter theft.

Police stated that the theft happened on the 2500 block of West Broadway, which is the parking lot of a Kohls department store.

The vehicle was described by Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney as a silver, four-door Honda Accord with black rims and a large rear wing aftermarket spoiler.

On Tuesday, the department stated that it was investigating four catalytic converter thefts. The converters were cut off of vehicles sometime between 6 p.m. on Monday and 2 p.m. Tuesday. The thefts took place on the 600 block of Pirate Island, the 300 block of West Broadway, the South Towne Mall and the 6100 block of Eastgate Road.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or other recent catalytic converter thefts should call the agency at (608) 222-0463.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14
Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Grant Co. man dies after being pinned underneath tractor
Siblings sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth from Arizona to Wisconsin

Latest News

Dane County Fair works to improve youth participation
Dane County Fair works to improve youth participation
COVID-19 variant not seen in humans found in Dane Co. wastewater
generic crash
MPD: Man arrested for sixth OWI following crash
Powerboat passes a waterway camera along the Fox River before colliding with an evening cruise
DNR report cites alcohol, speed as factors in Fox River boat crash