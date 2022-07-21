Recent proposal to allow “Tiny Home” construction in Beloit

Advertisement

By Colton Molesky
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit City Plan Commission viewed a proposal to change the building ordinances for potential homeowners in the area, allowing them to design what the proposal calls “Tiny Homes.”

The new ordinance would allow homes built to be narrower than 25 feet and under 1,000 square feet. The commission voted to continue the discussion on the proposal on August 3rd. For Beloit’s director of planning and building services, Drew Pennington, the changes would serve people looking to build more affordable homes.

“We felt like there’s a lack of supply, we have a lot of existing residents struggling to find housing, and there are a lot of new residents that we’d like to attract, and introducing some flexibility is the way we hope to do that,” said Pennington.

Pennington says the city averages 50 single-family homes built each year, averaging roughly $300,000.

“Prices in the city have jumped 60% percent in five years, so a drastic increase we’re hoping to help with,” said Pennington.

He believes the ordinance could bring the price down for prospective homeowners in the wake of rising costs, combating the challenges of increased material prices. He adds the move will likely prove beneficial for home builders and contractors too.

“Obviously, the hope is to increase those numbers considerably,” said Pennington.

Contact the city of Beloit for public comments and opinions on the proposal via their website.

