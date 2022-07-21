Sun Prairie man sentenced in multi-agency cocaine trafficking investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 33-year-old Sun Prairie man convicted in a multi-agency drug investigation into Dane County cocaine traffickers was sentenced in federal court Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Carlos Carter will serve 72 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession in firearms. He pleaded guilty to the charges on April 28.

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson stated during sentencing that he wanted to protect the community from someone who had a capacity for violence and that Carter deserved a significant prison sentence due to the amount of drugs distributed and number of weapons he illegally had.

The investigation started in 2020 between state and federal law enforcement agencies of known cocaine traffickers in Dane County, which included Carter. The DOJ stated that its Division of Criminal Investigation conducted state-authorized wiretaps on two phones belonging to another person authorities were investigating, Andre McClinton. The agency intercepted calls and messages between McClinton and Carter, many of which the DOJ said were about McClinton selling drugs to Carter.

Wisconsin State Patrol officers and DCI officials stopped Carter for speeding on March 8, 2021, and detained him as part of the drug investigation.

During a search of a Sun Prairie home that Carter was staying in, investigators found drugs and drug paraphernalia. This includes 260 grams of a powder cocaine, 76 grams of crack cocaine, drug packaging material, two digital scales, six cellphones, a drug ledger, two loaded 9 mm handguns and a loaded .44 caliber revolver that was reported stolen.

McClinton was sentenced to 108 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and illegally possessing firearms. Three other people- Michael Henderson, Jeffrey Kemp and Antonio Dillard- were also sentenced as part of the drug investigation. They will serve the following sentences:

Henderson will serve 84 months’ in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Kemp will serve 48 months in prison for attempting to possess fentanyl for distribution.

Dillard will serve 24 months in prison for attempting to possess fentanyl for distribution.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.