Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp

TOWN OF COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were robbed at gunpoint after they were cut off and forced to stop on a Dane Co. off-ramp early Thursday morning. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported the incident just hours after it happened, saying it is still trying to find the men who did it.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victims were exiting off U.S. Hwy. 12 onto Co. Hwy. N, in the Town of Cottage Grove, when a dark-colored sedan dove in front of their vehicle, forcing them to hit the brakes. Two men jumped out of the suspects’ car carrying guns and demanded the man and woman hand over their cash.

The suspects, who are believed to be in their 20s, then returned their sedan and took off, heading west on Hwy. 12. The victims were unable to identify what kind of car they were driving.

Anyone who may have information about the robbery is asked to call the Dane Co. Communications Center at 608-255-2345 or the Sheriff’s Office’s Tip Line at 608-284-6900.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.