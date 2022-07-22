ALERT DAY - Strong storms expected Saturday

Key Takeaways

A few pop-up storms tonight South of Madison

Strong/severe storms expected Saturday afternoon/evening

Seasonable and less humid early next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday remains a First Alert Day at NBC15. Strong and severe thunderstorms are likely Saturday afternoon/evening as a cold front moves through the Badger State.

After a sunny Friday, clouds grow late tonight at the nose of a strengthening low-level jet. Showers and storms are expected to develop across Eastern Iowa and northern Illinois tonight. Some of those storms may also roll through southern Wisconsin. The strongest of these storms will have the potential to develop gusty winds and small hail. Hi-res model guidance shows this activity blossoming around or shortly after midnight. Areas south of Madison stand the best chance to see this pop-up activity.

Showers/storms will fire up over the Dakotas and Minnesota early Saturday and move to the ESE throughout the afternoon. This activity will likely evolve into a complex of thunderstorms and race into Wisconsin. As of Friday afternoon, hi-res model guidance shows these storms entering into West-central Wisconsin during the middle afternoon. The line of storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hails, and a few isolated tornadoes.

Storms are expected to reach much of southern Wisconsin during the evening hours and will exit by midnight. A strong low-level jet may still generate a few showers/storms in the wake of the first round of storms. These storms are not expected to be severe.

After a few morning showers, clouds will dissipate throughout the afternoon Sunday. NW winds will bring in drier and cooler air for the start of next week. Highs remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Another round of showers and storms is likely late Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will remain near average into next weekend.

