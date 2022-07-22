Beloit PD warns of increase in vehicle thefts

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is warning the public of an uptick in vehicle thefts, including three thefts Wednesday night.

Beloit PD said Kia and Hyundai models are primarily targeted in these recent vehicle thefts.

The Madison Police Department has also reported a recent increase in stolen Hyundai and Kia models on the city’s east side, including another theft just earlier this week.

The police department is reminding the public to take steps to secure their vehicles, including locking them and not leaving keys inside the car. They also recommend parking your vehicle in a secure garage, if possible.

Other tips include using a steering wheel lock, blocking in targeted models with other vehicles, parking in well-lit areas and adding video surveillance to the vehicle.

Beloit PD is asking that if you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, call 608-757-2244.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.