Catalytic converters prove easy targets for criminals, Monona PD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In five minutes or less, a catalytic converter can be cut off a car, and according to experts, a criminal can turn it for hundreds of dollars. The ease with which such converters can be taken is why police say the crime is, unfortunately, more common across the country.

From 6 p.m. Monday until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney says four catalytic converters were stolen in the area of West Broadway, near South Towne Mall.

“For a small community like us, to be hit with so many is definitely a concern,” said Chief Chaney.

He says now the search is on for a car believed to be connected to at least one of the stolen converters. Monona PD released a photo of a four-door Honda Accord with black rims and a large rear wing spoiler. Chaney says while the number of robberies in such a short time is alarming, the theft of converters is common in the area over the past six months, symptoms of a larger national trend.

Monona PD are looking for the suspect vehicle in a catalytic converter theft. (Monona Police Department)

According to State Farm’s website, the insurance company reported paying out over $33 million in the most recent 12-month report to cover converter thefts. Capital Tire and Service owner Bert Fuller says it is an easy job for a criminal.

“One can get under that vehicle with a battery-powered saw and be in and out within five minutes and off to the recycler,” said Fuller.

He says the part contains valuable metals, like platinum, and can be turned for considerable cash.

“I would say $70 for a converter to $300, larger converters, recycle that for $600,” said Fuller.

He says SUVs and vans are usually most susceptible because of how easy it is to get under the vehicle. He added that Prius models are also a favorite of thieves looking for converters. But there are things owners can buy to protect their cars.

“There’s a lot of after-market shields and covers to prevent theft,” said Fuller.

Chief Chaney adds that Wisconsin law 189 makes it challenging for thieves to turn the parts into cash. The law requires people selling parts to provide paperwork and identification.

“It mandates that they obtain the identification of the person that’s trying to sell the scrap, in this particular case, the catalytic converter,” said Chaney.

The thefts occurred on the 600 block of Pirate Island, the 300 block of West Broadway, the South Towne Mall, and the 6100 block of Eastgate Road. Anyone with information on this vehicle or other recent catalytic converter thefts should call the agency at (608) 222-0463. Chief Chaney says the Monona PD is working with several local agencies, including the Madison Police Department, to pursue the case.

