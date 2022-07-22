County E bridge over I-94 slated to begin construction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday morning that construction is set to begin on a County E Bridge on top of I-94 in Jefferson County.

This project, which includes bridge rehabilitation and painting is set to begin on July 25. Drivers should expect single lane closures over the night on I-94. County E will be closed and detoured by using County B and P.

Construction is slated to be finished by August, dependent on favorable weather conditions.

