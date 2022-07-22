Dane Co., Madison sets tentative date for gun buyback event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department want to spend tens of thousands of dollars to buy more guns.

However, these weapons are not being purchased for its officers. The law enforcement agencies want them so they do not fall into the hands of people who should not have them.

On Thursday night, the Dane Co. Board of Supervisors signed off on their plan to spend $50,000 on a gun buyback event and set a tentative date to do it. As of right now, it is scheduled for Saturday, August 13.

“Gun violence continues to take the lives of innocent people every day,” County Board Supervisor Alex Joers said. “We need to do what we can to get guns that may get in the hands of the wrong person out of circulation.”

Anyone looking to trade in their gun can do so – no questions asked. When NBC15 News looked to clarify the extent of the policy and asked if the program was open only to Dane Co. residents, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson replied, “It will be a “no questions asked” event, so I’m not sure how we could verify if someone lived in Dane County or not.

While it is being hailed as a buyback event, the Sheriff’s Office and MPD are not handing out cash for the weapons. Instead, they will be “paying” for them with a combination of fuel and gas cars, facility use fees, and other supplies. The law enforcement agencies will have $38,000 worth of those items set aside to pay for the guns. The other $12,000 will go toward paying the associated costs, including overtime for the officers working the event.

