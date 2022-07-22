Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday evening
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Highs today in the middle and upper 80s
  • Increasing humidity tonight
  • Hot and humid Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Showers and thunderstorms over the Plains will bring a few higher-level clouds to the region early today. Highs are expected to climb into the middle to upper 80s. SW winds will be breezy at times - ushering in the warm temperatures.

Showers and storms are likely over the central Plains tonight and few of those may clip the southern part of Wisconsin overnight. Medium-range guidance suggests this jet will drop South Saturday morning - sparing southern Wisconsin from widespread showers/storms.

Saturday is an Alert Day at NBC15. Strong/severe storms are possible during the late afternoon/evening hours. A cold front will march across the state - from NW to SE. Strong storms will be supported by a feed of low-level moisture and warmth. The strongest storms could contain hail and gusty winds. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Frontal arrival is estimated during the early afternoon - NW of Madison. The front may arrive into the Capital Region during the evening. Stay weather aware & up-to-date as changes are likely.

Cooler and more seasonable weather follows the frontal boundary. Highs drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s into next week.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening.(wmtv)
Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Here’s the NBC15 Extended Forecast...

