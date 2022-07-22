Fitchburg residents receive free eye care, meet former Packer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg community members got the chance to focus on their health and to meet Jared Abbrederis, former Badger and Packer wide receiver, at the Fitchburg Farmer’s Market Thursday.

Shopko Optical and the Packers have partnered up this summer to promote children’s eye health and one of their stops was at the Fitchburg Farmer’s Market.

Children were given the chance to play “Eye Spy”, an interactive game that included information about the farmer’s market, a free eye exam and the chance to meet the former NFL player.

Chief Marketing Officer of Shopko Optical Jennifer Nobui explained that the Packers and Shopko Optical share common values.

“They are involved with a lot of different children’s organizations and investing in health, in activities in the community, and so we really wanted to partner with them because we have the same mission,” Nobui said.

Jared Abbrederis is Wisconsin born-and-raised, so getting the chance to meet kids in the Fitchburg community was something he was looking forward to.

“I think for me, growing up in the state, I was always a Packer fan. Now that I used to play for the Packers, that time’s done now, but you still look up to those players. Whether it was high school or even at the highest level,” said Abbrederis.

Shopko Optical and the Packers will continue “Eye Spy” at other community events around Wisconsin.

