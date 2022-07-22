Advertisement

Joro spiders are spreading in Georgia, S.C., reports say

Joro spiders are showing up in other parts of the U.S. after first being found in northern...
Joro spiders are showing up in other parts of the U.S. after first being found in northern Georgia in 2014.(Dr. David Coyle/Clemson Extension)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) - There’s a good chance residents in parts of Georgia and South Carolina are seeing large, yellow spiders in their neighborhoods these days.

Joro spiders are seemingly migrating outside of Georgia and here to stay in the U.S., according to recent university reports.

One of those reports comes from a professor at Clemson University who shared that the spiders are a non-native species first found in northern Georgia in 2014. However, they are now showing up in more places that include regions in South Carolina and counties in Georgia, especially during the summer months.

According to the report, Joro spider eggs hatch in late spring and juvenile spiders can be seen beginning in early May, making webs on practically anything from homes, decks, porches and plants.

The webs and spiders reportedly will get progressively larger until about September, when large adult females are very noticeable due to their bright coloration. Males are much smaller, drab brown in color, and can often be seen in the webs along with the females.

According to the Clemson University report, the spiders can be nearly 3 inches across with their legs spread.

A 2021 report from the University of Georgia says Joro spiders have been found in 23 Georgia counties and South Carolina. They’re venomous, with a bite comparable to a bee sting but are considered more of a nuisance than anything else.

According to the Georgia report, the spiders, originally from East Asia, are vulnerable to insecticides. However, if one is killed, more are likely to move into the area without a known preventative measure to keep them away.

Biologists say they are concerned that the Joro spider could displace native spiders, but they don’t know yet what impact they will have on animal life.

