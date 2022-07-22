“Lager Than Life” beer festival coming to Beloit on Saturday

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) -The inaugural “Lager Than Life” beer festival is taking place Saturday in Beloit.

The city hopes lots of people turn out for the first of its kind event at Preservation Park on Riverside Drive along the Rock River.

Nearly 50 craft breweries form around the Midwest will be setting up shop to serve their best brews.

“People are really starting to understand and appreciate the craft beer industry,” said Celestino Ruffini, the CEO of Visit Beloit. “It’s something that there is a story behind it, you can interact with the brew masters, you can interact with the companies that are putting their blood sweat and tears into their product,”

It’s not just lagers. There will be a variety of brews on tap for festivals-goers to swig. The event takes place --rain or shine -- from 3pm until 7pm Saturday.

For $50, you get unlimited beer samples, water, and a commemorative glass. There’s also a VIP package and a designated driver option as well -- that’s $20 at the gate.

“We really wanted to bring something to Beloit that wasn’t just our brewery,” said head brewer at G5 Brewing Company Tim Goers. “I have made a lot of friends in this industry, and we wanted to bring a lot of those friends here so hey let’s have a festival at a beautiful park that is right on the river,”

