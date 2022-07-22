Lambeau Field’s Frozen Tundra transformed for Saturday’s soccer match

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lambeau Field is preparing for a different style of football this weekend.

Crews are painting the field to welcome two European soccer teams, turning the Frozen Tundra into a soccer pitch. FC Bayern Munich plays Manchester City in Lambeau Field’s first-ever soccer match.

“We know we’ll get a fair number of folks who are making their first visit to the stadium, so I know the community as a whole is looking forward to those types of things. And it really promises to be an exciting weekend,” Packers Director of Public Affairs Aaron Popkey said.

Crews arrived early Friday morning from an entertainment company handling the event to set up the soccer goals as well as do other prep work.

New lines were painted on the field on Thursday, transforming it from an American football field to an international football field.

The Packers say it’s been a fun experience to see the process.

”I think for us at the Packers it’s just seeing the lines and the soccer goals on Lambeau Field has been a lot of fun. This venue has a history with football and we’re adding international football. It’s been a lot of fun. We’ve learned a few things,” said Popkey.

Fans from 19 countries, all 50 states and several territories will be at the game.

The limited number of tickets left are expected to sell out Friday.

The near-capacity crowd will enjoy the game starting at 6 P.M. Saturday. ESPN will broadcast the match.

