Madison police respond to shooting on city’s north side

The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on July 22, 2022.(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of possible shooting on Madison’s north side late Friday morning.

Dane Co. dispatch told NBC15 shortly before noon that officers and medical teams responded to the 1700 block of Vahlen Street, which is near the Sherman Ave. intersection and surrounded by small businesses.

The person who called police reported that there was at least one victim who did not appear to be responsive at the time.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News has sent a crew to the scene and will have updates as more information became available.

