More than $11k raised for Ochsner Park Zoo security cameras

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Over $11,000 in donations raised so far for the Ochsner Park Zoo will help purchase an outdoor security camera system following a break-in at the zoo last month.

Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department stated that public donors and Friends of the Baraboo Zoo have raised $11,250 for the agency to buy the outdoor wireless HD security camera system.

Friends of the Baraboo Zoo are still accepting donations that will go toward the camera installation and other zoo projects, such as a cooling shelter for Snowy Owls and rain barrels.

The break-in on June 7 resulted in four animals going missing, two river otters and two Great Horned Owls. Two otters, Mitch and Moe, were spotted by kayakers on the same day as the break-in and were located shortly after. Jerry, a Great Horned Owl, was found three days after the break-in, while his fellow owl Linda was found on June 28.

According to Ochsner Park Zoo specialist Ellen Gallagher, police believe the suspect’s primary motivation in the break-in was to release the animals. Multiple other cages were opened when staff arrived at the zoo on June 7, but the animals in other cages were still present.

Baraboo Police Department investigators identified Aaron Wayne Hovis as the suspect accused of damaging the locks on several animal exhibits at Ochsner Park Zoo and damaging the door on another exhibit.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.